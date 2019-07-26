Venezuela Update

The economic and political turmoil in Venezuela continues, as does the humanitarian crisis, despite international efforts to support interim president Juan Guaido against strongman Nicolas Maduro. Eric Farnsworth, Vice President of the Council of the Americas and the Americas Society, and Mark Feierstein, former Director of Western Hemisphere Affairs on National Security Council under the Obama administration, tell host Carol Castiel that a combination of pressure on senior military leaders to defect from Maduro and EU-sponsored negotiations in Barbados, are critical to ending the stalemate. They also speak of the devastating impact that an influx of Venezuelan migrants fleeing dire conditions is having on neighboring countries.