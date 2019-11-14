South & Central Asia

Verdict on Temple in India Heightens Muslim Insecurity

November 14, 2019 03:40 PM
Verdict on Temple in India Heightens Muslim Insecurity
A recent Supreme Court verdict has permitted Hindus to build a temple in a northern Indian town on a spot where a 16th-century mosque was torn down by a mob in 1992. Some fear the judgment, in one of the oldest and most contentious disputes between India's majority Hindu and minority Muslim communities, has heightened a growing sense of insecurity in Muslims under a Hindu nationalist government.

Anjana Pasricha
