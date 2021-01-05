Virginia Cello Player Goes Viral on TikTok
January 05, 2021 10:08 AM
Andrew Savoia, a 24-year-old Arlington, Virginia, cello player has taken social media by storm, posting TikTok videos of himself performing instrumental covers of modern pop and hip- hop songs. One of his first viral videos, cover of “Come Get Her” by the hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, had over 3 million views. Maxim Moskalkov has the story.
Camera: David Gogokhia, Artyom Kokhan