Virginia Cello Player Goes Viral on TikTok

January 05, 2021 10:08 AM
Andrew Savoia, a 24-year-old Arlington, Virginia, cello player has taken social media by storm, posting TikTok videos of himself performing instrumental covers of modern pop and hip- hop songs. One of his first viral videos, cover of “Come Get Her” by the hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, had over 3 million views. Maxim Moskalkov has the story. 

Camera: David Gogokhia, Artyom Kokhan

Maxim Moskalkov
