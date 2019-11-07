US Politics

Virginia Voters Embraced Gun Control Message, But will Nation Follow?

November 07, 2019 08:55 PM
Gun Control Advocates Tout Virginia Election Results video player.
Pledges to reduce America's epidemic of gun violence and mass shootings helped propel Democrats to victory in Tuesday's Virginia elections, as the party won control of the mid-Atlantic state's General Assembly for the first time in two decades. The apparent success of Democrats' pro-gun control message in Virginia is seen by some as a sign of an emerging national consensus on a thorny topic that has long-divided the nation. VOA's Brian Padden has more.
 

Brian Padden
Brian Padden
Senior Correspondent
