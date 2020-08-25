Africa

Virtual Pride Afrique Festival Brings Socially Distant Visibility to Africa’s Sexual Minorities

August 25, 2020 01:25 PM
Pride Afrique, a three-day virtual extravaganza celebrating Africa’s diverse, colorful community of sexual minorities, was the first of its kind. But behind the glitz and glam, participants say, there is a very serious need to bring queer Africans into the light, as their lives are threatened on the continent every single day. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Johannesburg. 

Anita Powell
By
Anita Powell
Southern Africa Correspondent
