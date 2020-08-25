Virtual Pride Afrique Festival Brings Socially Distant Visibility to Africa’s Sexual Minorities
August 25, 2020 01:25 PM
Pride Afrique, a three-day virtual extravaganza celebrating Africa’s diverse, colorful community of sexual minorities, was the first of its kind. But behind the glitz and glam, participants say, there is a very serious need to bring queer Africans into the light, as their lives are threatened on the continent every single day. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Johannesburg.