Virtual Reality Art Show Transports Visitors Into Alternate Realities
July 24, 2019 04:57 AM
Virtual reality, or VR, is not just a medium for software engineers who can code. Artists and filmmakers are exploring the stories they can tell with VR. A collection of such experiences are now a part of an art show called Robot Remix. The art show challenges visitors to rethink their relationship with technology, robots and the world. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee reports from the show in Pasadena, California.