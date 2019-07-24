Silicon Valley & Technology

Virtual Reality Art Show Transports Visitors Into Alternate Realities

July 24, 2019
Virtual reality, or VR, is not just a medium for software engineers who can code. Artists and filmmakers are exploring the stories they can tell with VR. A collection of such experiences are now a part of an art show called Robot Remix. The art show challenges visitors to rethink their relationship with technology, robots and the world. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee reports from the show in Pasadena, California.

