Virtual Reality: The Next Generation of Video Conference Calls
June 02, 2020 08:48 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
In the new pandemic normal, video conferencing has become a staple for everything, from business meetings to virtual social gatherings and class lessons. While this way of communicating gets the job done, it isn’t perfect, and people struggle with interruptions. An alternative is a meeting in virtual reality. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee reports on the benefits and challenges of VR meetings.