Log On

Virtual Reality: The Next Generation of Video Conference Calls

June 02, 2020 08:48 AM
Download File
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

In the new pandemic normal, video conferencing has become a staple for everything, from business meetings to virtual social gatherings and class lessons. While this way of communicating gets the job done, it isn’t perfect, and people struggle with interruptions. An alternative is a meeting in virtual reality. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee reports on the benefits and challenges of VR meetings.

Elizabeth Lee, of VOA's Los Angeles Bureau
By
Elizabeth Lee
Latest Episodes
Tue, 06/02/2020 - 04:53
Nigerian E-health Start-up Improving Access to Quick Malaria Testing During Pandemic
Nigerian E-health Start-up Improving Access to Quick Malaria Testing During Pandemic
Tue, 06/02/2020 - 04:45
Trump Declares Himself President of Law and Order
President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he visits outside St. John's Church across Lafayette Park from the White House
Mon, 06/01/2020 - 22:18
Afghan Government Ready for Direct Peace Talks with Taliban
Afghan Government Ready for Direct Peace Talks with the Taliban
Tue, 06/02/2020 - 06:26
Ghanaians Look to Herbal Remedies for COVID-19
COVID Ghana Palnt Research Center WEB.mp4
Mon, 06/01/2020 - 12:49
US Race Solidarity Protests Erupt in Cities Across the World
People take part in a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Amsterdam, Netherlands June 1.