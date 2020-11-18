VOA Asia

November 18, 2020 05:05 PM
Embed
Listen
VOA Asia
This program will begin at 5:05 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Latest Episodes
Tue, 11/17/2020 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Wednesday November 18
President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks about economic recovery at The Queen…
Mon, 11/16/2020 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Tuesday November 17
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden smiles as he speaks about health care and the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) at the theater…
Sun, 11/15/2020 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Monday November 16
ASEAN Summit in Hanoi
Thu, 11/12/2020 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Friday November 13
Hong Kong's pro-democracy legislators pose for a photo before a press conference at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Nov. 11, 2020.
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Thursday November 12
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters following a closed-door meeting where the Republican…