VOA Asia

December 07, 2020 05:05 PM
Embed
Listen
VOA Asia
This program will begin at 5:05 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Latest Episodes
Sun, 12/06/2020 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Monday December 7
A farmer stands in front of police barricades during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, Dec. 3, 2020.
Thu, 12/03/2020 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Friday December 4
FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, file photo, a guard tower and barbed wire fences are seen around a facility in the Kunshan…
Wed, 12/02/2020 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Thursday December 3
Afghan families leave their houses after fighting between the Afghan military and Taliban insurgents in Helmand province,…
Tue, 12/01/2020 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Wednesday December 2
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, speaks during a routine press conference where he congratulated U.S. president…
Mon, 11/30/2020 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Tuesday December 1
Dancers wearing face shields to prevent the spread of the coronavirus perform during an exercise in Tangerang, Indonesia,…