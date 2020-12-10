VOA Asia

December 10, 2020 05:05 PM
Embed
Listen
VOA Asia
This program will begin at 5:05 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Latest Episodes
Wed, 12/09/2020 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Thursday December 10
FILE - A member of medical staff holds a phial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jab, at Guy's Hospital, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in London, Britain, Dec. 8, 2020.
Tue, 12/08/2020 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Wednesday December 9
Margaret Keenan, 90, is applauded by staff as she returns to her ward after becoming the first patient in the UK to receive the…
Mon, 12/07/2020 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Tuesday December 8
Rohingyas sit onboard a ship as they move to Bhasan Char island near Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad…
Sun, 12/06/2020 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Monday December 7
A farmer stands in front of police barricades during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, Dec. 3, 2020.
Thu, 12/03/2020 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Friday December 4
FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, file photo, a guard tower and barbed wire fences are seen around a facility in the Kunshan…