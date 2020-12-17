VOA Asia

December 17, 2020 05:05 PM
Embed
Listen
VOA Asia
This program will begin at 5:05 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Latest Episodes
Wed, 12/16/2020 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Thursday December 17
Epidemiologist Hilda Aleman reacts upon receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Dec. 15, 2020.
Tue, 12/15/2020 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Wednesday December 16
Afghan security personnel investigate at the site of a bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec. 15, 2020. A bombing and a shooting attack on Tuesday in the Afghan capital of Kabul killed several people, including Kabul's deputy governor.
Mon, 12/14/2020 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Tuesday December 15
The Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine arrives at The University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, Dec. 14, 2020.
Sun, 12/13/2020 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Monday December 14
FILE - A vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is seen ahead of being administered at the Royal Victoria Hospital, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Belfast, Northern Ireland December 8, 2020.
Thu, 12/10/2020 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Friday December 11
A pharmacist poses with a syringe in a clean room where doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be loaded into syringes, Wednesday, Dec…