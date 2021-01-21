VOA Asia

January 21, 2021 05:05 PM
Embed
Listen
VOA Asia
This program will begin at 5:05 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Latest Episodes
Wed, 01/20/2021 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Thursday January 21
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers his speech after he was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front…
Tue, 01/19/2021 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Wednesday January 20
A large American Flag is are placed on the National Mall, with the U.S. Capitol behind, ahead of the inauguration of President…
Mon, 01/18/2021 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Tuesday January 19
Military equipments are seen during a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang.
Sun, 01/17/2021 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Monday January 18
-- AFP PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2020 -- Riot police detain a man as they clear protesters taking part in a rally against a new…
Thu, 01/14/2021 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Friday January 15
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., displays the signed article of impeachment against President Donald Trump in an engrossment ceremony before transmission to the Senate for trial on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C., Jan. 13, 2021.