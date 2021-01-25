VOA Asia

January 25, 2021 05:05 PM
Embed
Listen
VOA Asia
This program will begin at 5:05 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Latest Episodes
Sun, 01/24/2021 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Monday January 25
A man films the harbour foreshore on his mobile phone ahead of New Years Eve in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. One…
Thu, 01/21/2021 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Friday January 22
A worker adds finishing touches to giant mural tribute to frontline workers in the COVID-19 pandemic outside a hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Wed, 01/20/2021 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Thursday January 21
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers his speech after he was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front…
Tue, 01/19/2021 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Wednesday January 20
A large American Flag is are placed on the National Mall, with the U.S. Capitol behind, ahead of the inauguration of President…
Mon, 01/18/2021 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Tuesday January 19
Military equipments are seen during a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang.