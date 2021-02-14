VOA Asia

February 14, 2021 05:05 PM
Embed
Listen
VOA Asia
This program will begin at 5:05 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Latest Episodes
Thu, 02/11/2021 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Friday February 12
Protesters hold up signs as they take part in a demonstration against the military coup in front of the Chinese embassy in…
Wed, 02/10/2021 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Thursday February 11
A man wearing a face mask sits in front of a TV screen showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Seoul Railway Station in…
Tue, 02/09/2021 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Wednesday February 10
Peter Daszak and Thea Fischer, members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the…
Mon, 02/08/2021 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Tuesday February 9
Police fire a water cannon at protesters demonstrating against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.
Sun, 02/07/2021 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Monday February 8
A man addresses protesters who have gathered near Yangon City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar, to protest against the military coup.