VOA Asia

March 09, 2021 05:05 PM
Embed
Listen
VOA Asia
This program will begin at 5:05 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Latest Episodes
Mon, 03/08/2021 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Tuesday March 9
People flash three-finger salutes as they attend a funeral of U Khin Maung Latt, 58, a National League for Democracy (NLD)'s ward chairman, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 7, 2021.
Sun, 03/07/2021 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Monday March 8
Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, receives a dose of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination centre in…
Thu, 03/04/2021 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Friday March 5
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks about priorities for administration of U.S. President Joe Biden.
Wed, 03/03/2021 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Thursday March 4
Security officers push back people shouting slogans during a protest held to show support to farmers who have been on a months…
Tue, 03/02/2021 - 05:05 PM
VOA Asia for Wednesday March 3
Picture of wires plugged on laptop computers taken as people work on January 22, 2019 in Lille during the 11th International…