VOA Asia

March 25, 2021 06:05 PM
Embed
Listen
VOA Asia
This program will begin at 6:05 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Latest Episodes
Wed, 03/24/2021 - 06:05 PM
VOA Asia for Thursday March 25
A man holds a sign during a rally to show support for Uighurs and their fight for human rights in Hong Kongy, Dec. 22, 2019.
Tue, 03/23/2021 - 06:05 PM
VOA Asia for Wednesday March 24
A general view of a Rohingya refugee camp after a fire burned down all the shelters in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 23, 2021.
Mon, 03/22/2021 - 06:05 PM
VOA Asia for Tuesday March 23
Protesters participate in a mock drowning as a signal to the world that they, as their country, need to be saved, in Nyaung-U, Myanmar, March 19, 2021.
Sun, 03/21/2021 - 06:05 PM
VOA Asia for Monday March 22
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2nd R), joined by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (R), speaks while facing Yang…
Thu, 03/18/2021 - 06:05 PM
VOA Asia for Friday March 19
Crime scene tape surrounds Gold Spa after deadly shootings at a massage parlor and two day spas in the Atlanta area, in Georgia.