VOA Asia

June 03, 2021 06:05 PM
Embed
Listen
VOA Asia
This program will begin at 6:05 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Latest Episodes
Wed, 06/02/2021 - 06:05 PM
VOA Asia for Thursday June 3
FILE PHOTO: Essential workers walk past a 'Heroes Wear Masks' sign on the first day of a seven-day lockdown as the state of…
Tue, 06/01/2021 - 06:05 PM
VOA Asia for Wednesday June 2
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, right, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Melbourne, Australia, July 19, 2019. Their countries are tackling online extremism and the threat of radicalization on the internet.
Mon, 05/31/2021 - 06:05 PM
VOA Asia for Tuesday June 1
FILE- In this Monday, March. 22, 2021, file photo, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam receives the second dose of the Sinovac…
Sun, 05/30/2021 - 06:05 PM
VOA Asia for Monday May 31
Boxes of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and provided through the global COVAX initiative arrive at the airport in Mogadishu, Somalia, March 15, 2021.
Thu, 05/27/2021 - 06:05 PM
VOA Asia for Friday May 28
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Security personnel keep watch outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology during the visit by the World…