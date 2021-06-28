VOA Asia

June 28, 2021 06:05 PM
Embed
Listen
VOA Asia
This program will begin at 6:05 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Latest Episodes
Sun, 06/27/2021 - 06:05 PM
VOA Asia for Monday June 28
A visitor wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus looks at a display of Australian wines at the China…
Thu, 06/24/2021 - 06:05 PM
VOA Asia for Friday June 25
Copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, are seen at a newsstand in Hong Kong, China June 24,…
Wed, 06/23/2021 - 06:05 PM
VOA Asia for Thursday June 24
Media wait outside the Apple Daily headquarters in Hong Kong, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Hong Kong’s pro-democracy Apple Daily…
Tue, 06/22/2021 - 06:05 PM
VOA Asia for Wednesday June 23
Supporters of two executives from Hong Kong's pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, chief editor Ryan Law and CEO Cheung Kim…
Mon, 06/21/2021 - 06:05 PM
VOA Asia for Tuesday June 22
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the opening of the 3rd Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea