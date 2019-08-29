VOA Asia for Friday August 30

August 29, 2019 06:05 PM
VOA Asia for Friday August 30
A new survey says US companies doing business in China do not like tariffs. China says it rotates it's troops inside Hong Kong, it is making many nervous. President Donald Trump says there are plans to cut U.S. troop levels in Afghanistan from and that American forces would remain in the country even if an agreement was reached with the Taliban. Bangladesh accuses Myanmar of lacking the "will" to repatriate the Rohingya.

