VOA Asia for Thursday July 25

July 24, 2019 06:05 PM
Beijing does not rule out taking action to quell Hong Kong protests. Controversy breaks out over who should help smooth the way in Kashmir. US-China trade talks will resume. Russia carried out what it said was its first long-range joint air patrol in the Asia-Pacific region with China, a mission that triggered hundreds of warning shots, according to South Korean officials, and a strong protest from Japan.

