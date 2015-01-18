VOA Exclusive: Hong Kong Envoy Urges US Congress to Ease Off on Reform Pressure

January 18, 2015 09:11 PM
Hong Kong Commissioner for Economic and Trade Affairs in the United States, Clement Leung, spoke to VOA's Michael Lipin on January 14, 2015, in an exclusive interview about how last year's pro-democracy "Occupy" movement has affected U.S.-HK relations. In the interview, Leung said he is lobbying the U.S. Congress not to pursue legislation aimed at pressuring the Hong Kong government to accept a more liberal democratic election system.

