VOA Interview: Former US Defense Secretary Leon Panetta

September 9, 2019 07:50 AM
In a wide-ranging interview on the new global arms race, former US Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said he wished "diplomacy had been given a little more chance" before the US and Russia let the INF treaty to end. Panetta, who was also CIA Director and a Congressman from California, told VOA contributor Greta Van Susteren that the US has fallen behind "developing the kind of defenses" necessary to protect satellites in space from attacks by China. Panetta discussed Turkey's purchase of a missile system from Russia, summitry with North Korea and a prescription for repairing relations with Russia and China.

