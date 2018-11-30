VOA Our Voices 101: Women in Politics

November 30, 2018 10:30 AM
Welcome to VOA Our Voices. This week on #VOAOurVoices our co-hosts Haydé Adams FitzPatrick, Ayen Bior, Hadiza Kyari and Auriane Itangishaka discuss 'Women in Politics.' Watch as we introduce our panel of hosts, discuss the importance of African women in politics, meet IIhan Omar, the first Somali-American immigrant elected to the United States Congress and present our first 'Women to Watch' segment. Share and comment below to tell us what you think! #voaourvoices.

