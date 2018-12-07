VOA Our Voices 102: China in Africa

This week on #VOAOurVoices co-host Haydé in joins Ayen, Auriane and Hadiza from Johannesburg, South Africa to discuss the impact of China in Africa. Watch as the team discusses the new Chinese built Madaraka railroad in Kenya, the United States’ response to Chinese investment in Africa and our weekly ‘Women to Watch,’ featuring women from Nigeria, Kenya, and Zambia. Share and comment below to tell us what you think!

