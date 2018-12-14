VOA Our Voices 103: Refugees in Africa

This week on #VOAOurVoices our co-host Ayen joins Haydé, Hadiza and Auriane from Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya to take a close look at the African refugee experience. Join us as we discuss the plight of African refugees, share the stories of hope and resilience from the residents of the Kakuma, and take a look at African women empowering refugees in our weekly #WomentoWatch segment.