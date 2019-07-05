VOA Our Voices 131: Coming to America
July 5, 2019 07:14 AM
VOA Our Voices 131: Coming to America video player.
This week on #VOAOurVoices, our hosts examine America's immigration policies from an African perspective. Immigration is highly controversial as foreigners continue to flock to the U.S., in pursuit of the American dream. We discuss how tougher immigration restrictions, proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, will affect African immigrants. We also feature an American lawmaker of African descent, who's pushing to protect ‘Dreamers’ from deportation.