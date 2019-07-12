VOA Our Voices 132: The Wonders of Africa

This week on #VOAOurVoices its destination Africa. With no shortage of attractive destinations from Morocco’s vast desert, to South Africa’s Table Mountain, to Kenya’s Mount Kilimanjaro and Ghana’s Cape Coast, our hosts explore the potential of tourism throughout the continent. Guest Doris Woerfel, CEO of Africa Tourism Board, shares how the organization is marketing Africa to not only the globe but also at home. And Cherae Robinson, the founder and CEO of Tastemakers Africa, shares how her interactive platform is curating tourist experiences in some of Africa’s most exciting cities.