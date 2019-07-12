VOA Our Voices 132: The Wonders of Africa

July 12, 2019 09:09 AM
VOA Our Voices 132: The Wonders of Africa video player.
Download File
Embed

This week on #VOAOurVoices its destination Africa. With no shortage of attractive destinations from Morocco’s vast desert, to South Africa’s Table Mountain, to Kenya’s Mount Kilimanjaro and Ghana’s Cape Coast, our hosts explore the potential of tourism throughout the continent. Guest Doris Woerfel, CEO of Africa Tourism Board, shares how the organization is marketing Africa to not only the globe but also at home. And Cherae Robinson, the founder and CEO of Tastemakers Africa, shares how her interactive platform is curating tourist experiences in some of Africa’s most exciting cities.

Latest Episodes
July 05, 2019
VOA Our Voices 131: Coming to America
Our Voices: Coming to America
June 28, 2019
VOA Our Voices 130: Gender and the Judiciary
VOA Our Voices 130: Gender and the Judiciary
June 21, 2019
VOA Our Voices 129: Journey for Authentic Flavors
VOA Our Voices 129: Journey for Authentic Flavors
June 07, 2019
VOA Our Voices 128: Competing with Gendered Sports
VOA Our Voices 128: Competing with Gendered Sports
May 31, 2019
VOA Our Voices 127: Access and Opportunity to Learn
50dff25e-c2df-488a-bdf8-acdc8825ba56_fullhd.mp4