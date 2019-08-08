VOA Our Voices 136: The Case of LBGQTI Inclusion

This week on #VOAOurVoices, we discuss the law, cases of discrimination and cultural perceptions of LGBTQI communities throughout Africa. Out of 54 countries on the continent, 35 outlaw gay rights. South Africa is the only country in Africa that recognizes same-sex unions. Nine countries have decriminalized homosexuality. And the latest, Botswana, is facing an appeal after a High Court ruling permitting same-sex unions. Our hosts explore if African societies are becoming more accepting of LGBTQI communities, and if changes in the laws will follow. Edafe Okporo, the Executive Director of RDJ Refugee Shelter based in New York City, joins the program. He shares the experience refugees resettling from Africa to western countries where their rights are better protected.