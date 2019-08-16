VOA Our Voices 137: The Challenge of Choice

This week on #VOAOurVoices, there are two sides to the fierce debate on abortion, pro-life and pro-choice. But can these two sides meet in the middle? In Africa, this debate goes to the heart of people's culture, family planning and the modernization of societies. According to the World Health Organization, 25 million unsafe abortions were performed each year from 2010 to 2014. With the highest risk of death from an unsafe abortion in Africa. Our team looks into the Mexico City policy, also known as 'Global Gag Rule,' which places abortion-related restrictions on non-governmental organizations. We are also joined by Ann Kioko, campaigns director for Africa with CitizenGo, a pro-life organization to tackle this debate.