VOA Our Voices 138: America's Original Sin

This week on #VOAOurVoices, our team travels to Hampton, Virginia, for a special broadcast from Fort Monroe, the arrival site of the first African slaves in Britain’s American colonies, 400 years ago. Africans were abducted, trafficked, and enslaved in America for more than 200 years. Many call it, “America’s original sin." Today, there is fiery debate across the United States about reparations for the descendants of African slaves. This week, we ask, “Are slave trade reparations also due to the African countries where millions of people were taken from, in order to build America's economy?”