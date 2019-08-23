VOA Our Voices 138: America's Original Sin

August 23, 2019 10:40 AM
VOA Our Voices 138: America's Original Sin video player.
Download File
Embed
Link

This week on #VOAOurVoices, our team travels to Hampton, Virginia, for a special broadcast from Fort Monroe, the arrival site of the first African slaves in Britain’s American colonies, 400 years ago. Africans were abducted, trafficked, and enslaved in America for more than 200 years. Many call it, “America’s original sin." Today, there is fiery debate across the United States about reparations for the descendants of African slaves. This week, we ask, “Are slave trade reparations also due to the African countries where millions of people were taken from, in order to build America's economy?”

Latest Episodes
Fri, 08/16/2019 - 09:58
VOA Our Voices 137: The Challenge of Choice
VOA Our Voices 137: The Challenge of Choice
Thu, 08/08/2019 - 19:26
VOA Our Voices 136: The Case of LBGQTI Inclusion
VOA Our Voices 136: The Case of LGBTQI Inclusion
Fri, 08/02/2019 - 08:37
VOA Our Voices 135: Worth of a Girl
VOA Our Voices 135: Worth of a Girl
Fri, 07/26/2019 - 17:48
VOA Our Voices 134: Humans for Profit
Our Voices 134: Humans for Profit
Fri, 07/19/2019 - 08:58
VOA Our Voices 133: He for She
VOA Our Voices 133: He for She