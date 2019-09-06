VOA Our Voices 140: The Secret to Success

Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for the world’s highest rate of women entrepreneurs, but many factors limit the potential of growth for many business women. This week on #VOAOurVoices, our team examines the constraints faced by business women on the continent. Many struggle with the lack of financial safety nets, access to loans and training. Studio guest Hellen Fissehaie, CEO of Washington D.C. based F3 Global, shares how to improve capacity, access training and networking opportunities on the continent and within the diaspora.