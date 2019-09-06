VOA Our Voices 140: The Secret to Success

September 6, 2019 01:13 PM
VOA Our Voices 140: The Secret to Success video player.
Download File
Embed
Link

Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for the world’s highest rate of women entrepreneurs, but many factors limit the potential of growth for many business women. This week on #VOAOurVoices, our team examines the constraints faced by business women on the continent. Many struggle with the lack of financial safety nets, access to loans and training. Studio guest Hellen Fissehaie, CEO of Washington D.C. based F3 Global, shares how to improve capacity, access training and networking opportunities on the continent and within the diaspora.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 08/30/2019 - 11:00
VOA Our Voices 139: The Rhythm of the Day
VOA Our Voices 139: The Rhythm of the Day
Fri, 08/23/2019 - 10:40
America's Original Sin
VOA Our Voices 138: America's Original Sin
Fri, 08/16/2019 - 09:58
VOA Our Voices 137: The Challenge of Choice
VOA Our Voices 137: The Challenge of Choice
Thu, 08/08/2019 - 19:26
VOA Our Voices 136: The Case of LBGQTI Inclusion
VOA Our Voices 136: The Case of LGBTQI Inclusion
Fri, 08/02/2019 - 08:37
VOA Our Voices 135: Worth of a Girl
VOA Our Voices 135: Worth of a Girl