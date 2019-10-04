VOA Our Voices 142: President Trump’s Africa Strategy

This week on #VOAOurVoices, we examine U.S. foreign policy and priorities toward Africa under President Donald Trump. From trade and aid, to immigration and security, we look at the state of America's engagement with the continent, amid an ever-changing political landscape. VOA senior White House correspondent, Patsy Widakuswara, and Washington correspondent for Nigeria's Channels TV, Maria Byrd, join the program for an in-depth discussion. In our #WomentoWatch segment we highlight women who are blazing trails in the world of foreign policy.