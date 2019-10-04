VOA Our Voices 142: President Trump’s Africa Strategy

October 4, 2019 10:15 AM
VOA Our Voices 142: President Trump's Africa Strategy video player.
Download File
Embed
Link

This week on #VOAOurVoices, we examine U.S. foreign policy and priorities toward Africa under President Donald Trump. From trade and aid, to immigration and security, we look at the state of America's engagement with the continent, amid an ever-changing political landscape. VOA senior White House correspondent, Patsy Widakuswara, and Washington correspondent for Nigeria's Channels TV, Maria Byrd, join the program for an in-depth discussion. In our #WomentoWatch segment we highlight women who are blazing trails in the world of foreign policy.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 09/13/2019 - 03:34
VOA Our Voices 141: The Urban Shift
VOA Our Voices 141: The Urban Shift
Fri, 09/06/2019 - 13:26
VOA Our Voices 140: The Secret to Success
VOA Our Voices 140: The Secret to Success
Fri, 08/30/2019 - 11:00
VOA Our Voices 139: The Rhythm of the Day
VOA Our Voices 139: The Rhythm of the Day
Fri, 08/23/2019 - 10:40
America's Original Sin
VOA Our Voices 138: America's Original Sin
Fri, 08/16/2019 - 10:12
VOA Our Voices 137: The Challenge of Choice
VOA Our Voices 137: The Challenge of Choice