VOA Our Voices 143: #TheSocialInfluence

This week join Auriane Itangishaka and Ayen Bior for a special edition of #VOAOurVoices from Kampala, Uganda. In partnership with NBS TV, Sabrina Agasha and Bahati Hilda, NBS media personalities, guest co-host for a candid discussion on social media and social change. We explore the influence of social media on daily life, its use for social and political impact, entrepreneurship, and its unintended consequences. We also flip the script on #WomentoWatch and feature prominent social media accounts ran by women.