VOA Our Voices 143: #TheSocialInfluence

October 11, 2019 10:32 AM
OA Our Voices 143: #TheSocialInfluence video player.
Download File
Embed
Link

This week join Auriane Itangishaka and Ayen Bior for a special edition of #VOAOurVoices from Kampala, Uganda. In partnership with NBS TV, Sabrina Agasha and Bahati Hilda, NBS media personalities, guest co-host for a candid discussion on social media and social change. We explore the influence of social media on daily life, its use for social and political impact, entrepreneurship, and its unintended consequences. We also flip the script on #WomentoWatch and feature prominent social media accounts ran by women.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 10/04/2019 - 10:15
VOA Our Voices 142: President Trump’s Africa Strategy
VOA Our Voices 142: President Trump's Africa Strategy
Fri, 09/13/2019 - 03:34
VOA Our Voices 141: The Urban Shift
VOA Our Voices 141: The Urban Shift
Fri, 09/06/2019 - 13:26
VOA Our Voices 140: The Secret to Success
VOA Our Voices 140: The Secret to Success
Fri, 08/30/2019 - 11:00
VOA Our Voices 139: The Rhythm of the Day
VOA Our Voices 139: The Rhythm of the Day
Fri, 08/23/2019 - 10:40
America's Original Sin
VOA Our Voices 138: America's Original Sin