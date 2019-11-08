VOA Our Voices 201: Five Countries, Countless Voices

Join Ayen Bior, Auriane Itangishaka and Hayde Adams FitzPatrick for the season two premiere of #VOAOurVoices. The team returns, together with producer Abby Sun and digital producer Tatenda Gumbo, to chronicle their travel to South Sudan,Uganda, Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria. Watch as they discuss their experiences, coverage, and stories shared with countless women in east and west Africa. In our #WomentoWatch segment, we flip the script and highlight the inspiring story of a group of teens from Kakuma refugee camp.