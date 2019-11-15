VOA Our Voices 202: Sex on the Syllabus?

This week Ayen Bior, Auriane Itangishaka and Hayde Adams FitzPatrick discuss the authority, influence and persuasion promoting the culture of #sexforgrades on Africa’s academic campuses. Back in the international spotlight after the release of an undercover BBC investigation, our panel examines how the multifaceted issue can be resolved. Former media personality and student at Uganda’s Makerere University, Tattu Sophie Katasi joins us in-studio. With lecturer at the University of Professional Studies Accra, Fred Awaah and Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi, executive director of Stand to End Rape, joining via Skype.