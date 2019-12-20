VOA Our Voices 206: Year of the Return

Ghana’s 2019 Year of Return marks the 400th anniversary of the brutal Trans-Atlantic slave trade. The country has launched a monumental "homecoming" campaign, aimed at persuading people of African descent to return to Africa to live, to visit and to invest. This week, #VOAOurVoices looks back at Ghana's Year of Return. We take you to the capital, Accra, to speak to "returnees" about their decision. Angeline Addy, from the Embassy of Ghana in Washington joins the program. The team also discusses the challenges and realities facing Africans who "return home".