VOA Our Voices 207: Women We Watched

December 27, 2019 10:52 AM
This week on #VOAOurVoices, as 2019 draws to a close Ayen Bior, Auriane Itangishaka, Hayde Adams FitzPatrick and guest co-host Tatenda Gumbo reflect on a pivotal year for African women. From South African runner Caster Semenya to Somali-American U.S. Congresswoman Illhan Omar, Nigeria's Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi and Uganda's Jessica Nabongo, the year came with personal, professional and historical changes and challenges for many African women across the world. In this year's final #WomentoWatch segment we feature the trailblazing Nigerian director Tope Oshin, who is changing the norms for women in film.

