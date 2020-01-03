VOA Our Voices 208: The Cost to Courtship

January 03, 2020 10:30 AM
VOA Our Voices 208: The Cost to Courtship video player.
Download File
Embed
Link

Customary, traditional, symbolic and modernized, this week #VOAOurVoices examines the evolution of the practice of dowry or bride price. Joined by of VOA Hausa’s Aisha M’uazu and Marvelous Nyahuye of VOA Zimbabwe, Ayen, Auriane and Hayde discuss the significance and negative stereotypes of their respective cultural matrimonial practices. In the #WomentoWatch segment, we feature a woman who argued bride price, known as roora or lobola in Zimbabwe, amounts to discrimination and perpetuates inequality.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 12/27/2019 - 10:52
VOA Our Voices 207: Women We Watched
VOA Our Voices 207: Women We Watched
Fri, 12/20/2019 - 10:30
VOA Our Voices 206: Year of the Return
VOA Our Voices 206: Year of the Return
Fri, 12/13/2019 - 10:30
VOA Our Voices 205: Employing Gender Parity
VOA Our Voices 205: Employing Gender Parity
Fri, 12/06/2019 - 10:47
VOA Our Voices 204: A Seat at the Table
VOA Our Voices 204: A Seat at the Table
Fri, 11/22/2019 - 10:32
VOA Our Voices 203: Whose Game Is It?
VOA Our Voices 203: Whose Game Is It?