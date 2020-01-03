VOA Our Voices 208: The Cost to Courtship

Customary, traditional, symbolic and modernized, this week #VOAOurVoices examines the evolution of the practice of dowry or bride price. Joined by of VOA Hausa’s Aisha M’uazu and Marvelous Nyahuye of VOA Zimbabwe, Ayen, Auriane and Hayde discuss the significance and negative stereotypes of their respective cultural matrimonial practices. In the #WomentoWatch segment, we feature a woman who argued bride price, known as roora or lobola in Zimbabwe, amounts to discrimination and perpetuates inequality.