VOA Our Voices 210: Behind Modern Slavery

January 17, 2020 10:30 AM
A crime that capitalizes on the vulnerabilities of its victims, a form of modern-day slavery, this week #VOAOurVoices examines international efforts to combat human trafficking and help resettle survivors. Aisha M’uazu of VOA Hausa joins to share how survivors in Nigeria are rebuilding their lives, Evelyn Chumbow, a survivor of labor trafficking and a board member at Free the Slaves, shares her personal story.   We also joined  by Sarah Bessell, Senior Staff Attorney at the Human Trafficking Legal Center based in Washington, D.C., who makes sure  survivors have access to legal counsel.

