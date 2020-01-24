VOA Our Voices 211: Dynasty, Power and Prominence

January 24, 2020 10:30 AM
From decades of political notoriety and financial power, to the fall from prominence, this week #VOAOurVoices’ Auriane Itangishaka, Hayde Adams FitzPatrick, and guest co-host Salem Solomon, explore dynastic families throughout Africa. VOA Portuguese's Joad Jose Santarita joins to discuss the dos Santos family dynasty and the recent anti-corruption probe against billionaire daughter Isabel dos Santos. Ray Choto of VOA Zimbabwe analyzes the fall of political aspirant, former Zimbabwe First Lady, Grace Mugabe. And author Farida Jalalzai shares the challenges of familial ties and power.

