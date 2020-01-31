VOA Our Voices 212: Corporate Crime of Child Labor

The world’s largest technology firms including Dell, Apple, Tesla and Alphabet, have come under fire with human rights activists. A recent lawsuit alleges these companies are knowingly benefiting from children mining cobalt in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This week on #VOAOurVoices, our panel of guests to discuss the feasibility of fighting unlawful child labor practices by corporate giants and, most often, informal work relationships. Terry Collingsworth, attorney and executive director of International Rights Advocates, join hosts Auriane Itangishaka, Ayen Bior and guest co-host Mary Mugawe of VOA Swahili to examine how to protect 73 million African children who work under the age of 15. Also, Mulowa Kajoba, founder and chairperson Galaxy of Universal Potential, a program providing educational opportunities in Democratic Republic of Congo joins the conversation via Skype.