VOA Our Voices 213: Runway to Racks, Moving Africa’s Fashion Forward

For decades the vibrant styles, colors, and glamour of African fashion have graced catwalks around the world, but some designers say African fashion needs more customers that are African. This week on #VOAOurVoices we focus on the evolution and economics of the fashion industry and ask what are you wearing? Washington D.C. based designer and owner of Estella Couture, Estella Izaafa, joins in studio to discuss the greater representation of Africa’s designers. Nisha Kanabar, CEO of Industrie Africa, shares how her company promotes a global platform for Africa’s contemporary fashion. Robin Givhan, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and fashion critic for the Washington Post shares her perspective on the latest racial and cultural faux pas from major fashion designers.