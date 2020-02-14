VOA Our Voices 214: Matrimony Deferred

February 14, 2020 10:30 AM
Embed
Download Audio

Courtship, love, marital bliss, only delayed. On this episode #VOAOurVoices, our hosts examine the growing trend of women delaying matrimony to cater to life’s demands and responsibilities, including education and financial stability. VOA Hausa’s Madina Maishanu co-hosts and guest Sarah Adeyinka-Skold, a doctoral candidate at the University of Pennsylvania, join Ayen Bior and Auriane Itangishaka to discuss the evolving marriage patterns of women across the world. We also feature Kenyan musician Eric Wainaina, who shares his lesson on love, marriage and infidelity.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 02/07/2020 - 10:30
VOA Our Voices 213: Runway to Racks, Moving Africa’s Fashion Forward
VOA Our Voices 213: Runway to Racks, Moving Africa’s Fashion Forward
Fri, 01/31/2020 - 10:30
VOA Our Voices 212: Corporate Crime of Child Labor
VOA Our Voices 212: Corporate Crime of Child Labor
Fri, 01/24/2020 - 10:30
VOA Our Voices 211: Dynasty, Power and Prominence
VOA Our VOA Our Voices 211: Dynasty, Power and Prominence
Fri, 01/17/2020 - 10:30
VOA Our Voices 210: Behind Modern Slavery
VOA Our Voices 210: Behind Modern Slavery
Fri, 01/10/2020 - 10:30
VOA Our Voices 209: 2020, Africa's New Decade
VOs 209 Thumbnail