VOA Our Voices 214: Matrimony Deferred

Courtship, love, marital bliss, only delayed. On this episode #VOAOurVoices, our hosts examine the growing trend of women delaying matrimony to cater to life’s demands and responsibilities, including education and financial stability. VOA Hausa’s Madina Maishanu co-hosts and guest Sarah Adeyinka-Skold, a doctoral candidate at the University of Pennsylvania, join Ayen Bior and Auriane Itangishaka to discuss the evolving marriage patterns of women across the world. We also feature Kenyan musician Eric Wainaina, who shares his lesson on love, marriage and infidelity.