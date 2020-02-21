VOA Our Voices 215: Influence and Interest, China’s Footprint in Africa

From China backing billion dollar projects of its telecom giant Huawei in South Africa, to the Ugandan garlic farmer competing in a market dominated by Chinese goods and Kenya’s new public school curriculum teaching Mandarin; this week #VOAOurVoices discusses the presence of China on the African continent. Our panel asks if China’s dominance in Africa will be beneficial or harmful to the average person. Guest co-host Salem Solomon joins Ayen Bior and Auriane Itangishaka for a dynamic discussion with analyst and researcher Paul Nantulya and VOA Mandarin’s U.S. State Department correspondent, Liyuan Lu. VOA Producer Abby Sun joins to share insight on Kenya's move to add Mandarin to the country's public school curriculum.