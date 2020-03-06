VOA Our Voices 217: Generation Equality

March 06, 2020 10:30 AM
This week #VOAOurVoices commemorates the 45th anniversary of International Women’s Day, focusing on the theme of #GenerationEquality. Nina Oduro, co-founder of Dine Diaspora, a company founded and run by black women, joins Ayen Bior, Hayde Adams FitzPatrick and Auriane Itangishaka examine what progress has been made in gender equality since the historic 1995 World Conference on Women held in Beijing, China and how the current generation must close the gender gap. We also feature the “firsts” of this generation, African women who became the first to make history in their respective fields.

