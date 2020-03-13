VOA Our Voices 218: Plural Marriages

This week on #VOAOurVoices shares a dynamic discussion on plural marriage, commonly known as the practice of polygamy. Aisha Mu'zau and Yusuf Harande of VOA’s Hausa Service join our co-hosts Ayen Bior, Auriane Itangishaka and Hayde Adams FitzPatrick. The panel discusses the evolution, modernization and complexities of polygamy cultures around the globe; and we ask the question, can those who choose plural marriage sustain their modern households? We also feature an American family that invites TV audiences to “rethink marriage.”