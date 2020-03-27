VOA Our Voices 220: Braiding the Dream

Kinky, Frizzy, Nappy, Kroes, all words used to describe the hair of people of African descent, usually with a derogatory connotation. On this edition of #VOAOurVoices, our panel discusses identity, culture, discrimination, politics and the business behind natural hair. VOA producer Arzouma Kampaore shares his special report, “Braiding the Dream,” exploring the business of hair with Auriane Istangishaka, Ayen Bior and guest contributor Tatenda Gumbo. Pamela Ferrell, owner of Washington D.C. based Cornrows & Company, joins to share her 40-year journey advocating against hair discrimination in the workplace.