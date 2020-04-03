VOA Our Voices 221: Powerful Voices, African Women on the Global Stage

This week, join Haydé Adams FitzPatrick and Auriane Itangishaka for a special edition of #VOAOurVoices, featuring prominent women in African and international politics. Hear renowned economist, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former AU Ambassador to the U.S., Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, and former U.S. Ambassador on Global Women’s Issues, Melanne Verveer, speak about the power and influence of African women on the global stage.