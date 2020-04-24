VOA Our Voices 222: COVID-19, Africa’s Women in the Front Lines

April 24, 2020 10:30 AM
The coronavirus pandemic is now more than a threat across Africa and the world, it is a new, deadly reality. And, it could hit Africa’s women, many of whom are primary caretakers and breadwinners, hardest. This week, we bring you Our Voices from our homes, as we look at the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns on women’s safety, health, and livelihoods. VOA correspondent, Anasthasie Tudieshe, takes us inside a lockdown in the DRC. We’ll also bring you women’s stories from across the continent, as African activists and experts speak to us from the front lines.

