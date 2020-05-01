VOA Our Voices 223 - COVID 19: A New Virus, A New Normal

As the confirmed number of coronavirus cases reaches a new milestone – more than 3 million documented cases worldwide – the realities of COVID-19 come with a number of changes that have disrupted our everyday lives. On this next edition of #VOAOurVoices, we’ll take you to South Africa where COVID-19 has forged a new normal, to Liberia where young people are finding ways to protect their communities and to the United Kingdom, where a COVID-19 survivor shares her harrowing experience and her advice on what you can do to protect yourself.​